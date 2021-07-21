Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

OTCMKTS:VELOU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

