Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 150,000 FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXW opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW).

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.