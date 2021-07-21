Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $2.93 Million in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Locust Walk Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,874,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,453,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,711,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LWAC stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

