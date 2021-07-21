Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $2.55 Million Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,100,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,076,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $15,300,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,074,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NDACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.