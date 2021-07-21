Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXMT stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

Several research firms have commented on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

