Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00004914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $59.46 million and approximately $33,043.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014021 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.77 or 0.00793836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

