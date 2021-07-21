Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Up 1.6%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 1,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.