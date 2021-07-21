Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

BPRMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blue Prism Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of BPRMF stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Blue Prism Group has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.51.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

