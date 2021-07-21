bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in bluebird bio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.