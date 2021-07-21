Bluefin Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 3,316.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,537 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,775 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 19,438,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,531 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

NYSE WORK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,122,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.79. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,882 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,709. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

