Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 46,694 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 46,694 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,730 shares of company stock valued at $79,508,573. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.37. 202,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,833,184. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $253.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.39.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

