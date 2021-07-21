BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

