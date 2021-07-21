Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

BOLT stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $492.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,209,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

