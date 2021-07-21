BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $49.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $47.03 on Friday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

