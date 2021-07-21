BorgWarner Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

NYSE:BWA opened at $47.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in BorgWarner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

