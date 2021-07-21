BP (NYSE:BP) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.74 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BP by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BP by 22.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in BP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BP by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

