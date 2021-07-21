BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) & Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Critical Analysis

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications 0 1 3 0 2.75 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Comtech Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Comtech Telecommunications is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications -13.61% 4.58% 2.37% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications $616.72 million 0.97 $7.02 million $0.77 29.77 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 30.29 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Volatility and Risk

Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides mission-critical technologies comprising tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; very small aperture terminals; and sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power amplifiers and related switching technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications, such as oncology cancer treatment systems. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

