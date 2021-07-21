Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 26th (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Bridgetown 2’s (NASDAQ:BTNB) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. Bridgetown 2 had issued 26,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $260,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Bridgetown 2 stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11. Bridgetown 2 has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth about $7,168,000. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

