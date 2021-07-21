Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,289,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

