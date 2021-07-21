Brightcove Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 10,072 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,119% compared to the typical daily volume of 454 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of BCOV opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $522.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.