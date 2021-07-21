Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 962.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 962.50 ($12.58).

BVIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 59 shares of company stock valued at $55,184.

Shares of Britvic stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 960 ($12.54). The stock had a trading volume of 337,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 945.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99). The stock has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 28.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

