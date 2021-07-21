Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Banc of California posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $822.88 million, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banc of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

