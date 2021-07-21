Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

PRTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 36,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $355,543.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,182. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 1,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,183. The stock has a market cap of $274.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

