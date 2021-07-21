Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report $37.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.18 million to $38.59 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $29.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $153.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.56 million to $154.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $209.11 million, with estimates ranging from $204.31 million to $215.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,365 shares of company stock worth $62,066,242. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.23. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.21, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

