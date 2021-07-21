Brokerages Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Analysts predict that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post sales of $613.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $634.00 million and the lowest is $599.70 million. Griffon reported sales of $632.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,208 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFF opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Griffon has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

