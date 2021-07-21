Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million.

RIGL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $714.67 million, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

