Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to report $119.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.00 million and the highest is $125.80 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million.

FREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

