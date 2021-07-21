Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to report $119.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.00 million and the highest is $125.80 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $500.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million.

FREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.