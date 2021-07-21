Brokerages Expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21).

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $162,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 4.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

