Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target at $11.69

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AETUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

ARC Resources stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,550. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.87. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

