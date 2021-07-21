Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price at $38.80

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 134.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,732. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.