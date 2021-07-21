Brokerages Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $29.00

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. 3,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.