Brokerages Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) PT at $101.02

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.03.

Several analysts have commented on GVDNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $97.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.97. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $97.47.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

