Brokerages Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) PT at $101.02

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.03.

Several analysts have commented on GVDNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $97.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.97. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $97.47.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Analyst Recommendations for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

