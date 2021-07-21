Brokerages Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT at $83.00

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

HIBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 50.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 90,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,514. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.