Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $24.01

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

IMAX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. As a group, analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

