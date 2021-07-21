Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target at $54.60

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 138,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,584. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

