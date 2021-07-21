Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT at $40.17

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.
MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,815. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
