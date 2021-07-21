Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT at $40.17

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,815. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

