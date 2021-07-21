Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) PT at $19.29

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 10,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,517. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,397,173 shares of company stock worth $24,150,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

