Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) PT at $70.27

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.27.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in StoneCo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

