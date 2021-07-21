Brokerages Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Target Price at $10.56

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 923,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 2,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,245. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.