Brokers Issue Forecasts for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

OMVJF stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

