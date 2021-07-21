Brokers Offer Predictions for Clearway Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Clearway Energy in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

