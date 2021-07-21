Brokers Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

TSE LUG opened at C$9.93 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.25.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

