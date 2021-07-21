Brokers Set Expectations for California Water Service Group’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for California Water Service Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,083,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

