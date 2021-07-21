Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $49.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

BAM stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 58,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,559. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.93.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

