Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
BEPC stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.13. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31.
About Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
