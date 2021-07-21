Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

BEPC stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.13. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.6% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 198,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 290,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 609,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

