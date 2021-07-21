BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSRTF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.