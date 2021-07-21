BSW Wealth Partners Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate stock opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

