BSW Wealth Partners Makes New $253,000 Investment in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,112 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $497,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $909,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 479.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KB stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

