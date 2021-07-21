BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $249.08 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.84.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $24,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,033,985 shares of company stock valued at $238,307,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.