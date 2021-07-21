BSW Wealth Partners Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. United Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 525.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.39.

DE stock opened at $351.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a one year low of $172.91 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

